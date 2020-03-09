|
Patty Jean Wood Shirley, 80 passed away on March 7th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Patty was born on May 12th, 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho to Parley Eugene Wood and Reole Irene Hansen. Patty grew up in the Bannock County area and was baptized on August 17th, 1947 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1951 her family moved to Challis, Idaho where her father Parley, ran a ranch. In 1957, her senior year she was crowned Miss Challis High. She furthered her education by attending Henagers School of Business in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In 1959, she married Edwin Ray Blood in Blackfoot, Idaho when he was on leave from the United States Navy. Later divorcing in 1963. In 1964 at a church social dance she had met Rodney James Shirley, the love of her life and they were married on September 23rd, 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Two years later they were blessed by adoption a boy, Todd Eugene Shirley. Rodney and her mad their home in Salem, Idaho. As she was a wife and mother she also had a full-time career at the Youth Service Center in Saint Anthony, Idaho where she worked and retired after 38 years.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints where she obtained many callings. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, dancing, gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son Todd (Trina) Shirley of Rigby, Idaho, and her four loving step-children, Kent (Susan) Shirley of Idaho Falls, Karen Espinosa of Salt Lake City, Utah, Diane (Ron) Nielson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nile (Jayne) Shirley of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and her brother Grant (Susan) Wood of Salmon, Idaho, twenty-six (26) grandchildren, sixty-four (64) great-grandchildren, and twenty-eight (28) great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Parley and Reole Wood, her baby sister Donna Mae, her baby brother Daniel Henry, and her loving husband Rodney James Shirley.
Funeral Services will be held at the Salem 2nd Ward Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg on Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Salem 2nd Ward Chapel Church located at 3470 N Salem Rd, Rexburg, Idaho.
Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
The Family would like to give a special thanks to Morning Star Assisted Living Center, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and Aspen Home Health and Hospice all of Idaho Falls.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 9, 2020