After a long debilitating illness, Paul was taken from us July 25, 2020. We have lost a kind, gentle and intelligent presence. Paul Casper was born, in Idaho Falls December 13, 1946 to Thomas and Nellie Casper. Paul attended local schools and graduated with a Masters degree from Columbia University. Paul was a bibliophile. His collection of books probably rivaled the fabled John Adams library. He read them all. On June 6, 1971, he married Peggy Croft in Idaho Falls. They moved to Eugene, Oregon. They were blessed with two children and have two grandchildren. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, a daughter, Poppy (Franz) Lockridge, a son Peregrine (Leah), a sister, Karen Dixon, and his close friends from Idaho Falls and Columbia University. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law and granddaughter, Amelia Casper. A memorial will be held later at the direction of: Musgrove Funeral Home, 225 South Denebo, Eugene, OR 97402



