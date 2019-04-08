Resources More Obituaries for Paul Drake Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Drake

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Paul Harlo Drake, age 77, passed away on his birthday, April 7th, 2019, in Rigby, Idaho.



Paul was born in Lorenzo, Idaho, to parents Ira Drake and Nettie Perry. He enlisted in Co. A 116th Engineering Bn in the Army National Guard in 1959 and graduated from Rigby High School in 1960.



In 1961, he was hired by Utah Power and Light Co. as a temp helper on a Salt Lake based construction crew. This eventually turned into a lifelong career with UP&L until he retired as an Area Manager in 1997, thirty-six years later.



Paul was a great family man and a loving father. He married Luella Madsen on September 28th, 1963 and the couple had two sons, Darren and Eric.



Paul continued in the Army National Guard until 1980 with twenty-one years of service. He served ten years as an Enlisted man including a tour of duty in Vietnam as a Platoon Sgt. and eleven years as a Commissioned Officer. As an officer he worked as a Company Executive Officer for one year, Company Commander five years, and as a Primary Staff Officer of a Battalion for five years before retiring as a Captain.



Paul is survived by his wife Luella Madsen; his sons Darren and Eric; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and his sister, Marsha Drake, of Tremonton, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Nettie Drake; his sister, Verla Hoopes; and his brothers Francis, Elwin, and Albert Drake.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12th, in the LaBelle LDS Chapel, with Bishop Jason Poston officiating. The family will visit with friends from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul's life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .