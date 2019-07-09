Services Funeral service 2:00 PM Cross Point Church 1900 Grandview Idaho Falls , ID View Map Send Flowers Graveside service Following Services Ucon Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Paul Flagler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Flagler

1987 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Paul Martin Flagler, passed away at his home in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 31.



He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Paul H. Flagler and Julie Flagler. He was their only son and youngest child.



Martin grew up in Idaho Falls. After his high school graduation, he married Deirdre Duncan on July 8, 2006. Right after a short honeymoon, Martin left to start his career with the Air Force. He was first stationed in Florida and after several years was reassigned to Wichita Falls, Texas where he stayed until his death.



Martin and Deirdre divorced in November of 2015. Martin then started a new chapter in his life with Candace Travis. They got married on February 19, 2017. They brought into this world a little girl on October 16, 2017, with the name of Alivia Joy Flagler.



Martin was retired from the Air Force on November 24, 2017, but continued with the Air Force as an advisor.



Martin was well known for his many talents. He was first a boy genius, with the ability to invent many items that were never patented. His athletic ability in elementary, junior high, and high school was outstanding and he was also a comedian. He was a Brewmaster at such a young age he could not legally drink or taste his different beers. Martin was the youngest member of the Eagle Rock Historical Railroad Society. Before even starting elementary school he owned "Martin's Scrap Yard" with the junk he would bring home from his neighborhood. He also loved to compete in different mountain bike races. Everyone knew what his favorite movie was and he was so inspired by the show. He had always wanted a DeLorean which he had finally acquired. He did need help from Doc Brown so he could make his own "flux capacitor" for his car.



He is survived by his wife, Candace Flagler of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter, Alivia Joy Flager of Wichita Falls, Texas; father, Paul Flagler of Idaho Falls, Idaho; mother, Julie Flagler Waddell of Columbia Falls, Montana; sisters, Spring (Chris) Harris of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kathleen (Dan) Hobbs of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Chelsey Waddell and Chance Waddell, both of Columbia Falls, Montana; parents-in-law, Boyd and Linda Travis of Wichita Falls, Texas; and aunts, uncles, and many nephews and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Helen Flagler; and by many of his brothers and sisters in the military service.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Cross Point Church (1900 Grandview) in Idaho Falls with graveside services to follow at Ucon Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (1-212-363-3500).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (1-212-363-3500).

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 9, 2019