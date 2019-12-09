|
|
|
Paul J Hathaway passed away at his home on December 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born April 22, 1964 to Danny and Jeniece Hathaway. He was the oldest of five children. Paul grew up in Saint Anthony, Idaho and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1982. He excelled in school and sporting activities.
Paul married the love of his life Mikki. They were married January 22, 1998 and later sealed in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. We are so thankful to her. She showed unconditional love for him from beginning to end.
His children and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He especially loved attending any event they were involved in. He loved the outdoors and could be found razor riding, and golfing with family and friends.
His sense of humor and willingness to help others were a few of his greatest attributes. We are grateful for the last 6 months of quality time that we were able to spend with him. Even though he was ill he never once complained, and always was so optimistic. His positive attitude and perseverance in all things will be greatly missed.
Paul is survived by his wife, Mikki Hathaway and his children, Shaelynn (Jordan) Hurt, Tayson Hathaway, Daridee (Logan) Nagle, Makayla (Derek) Hanks, Lundyn (Branden) Edelmayer, Hagan (Colleen) Miller, Maleri (Casey) Parker, Sawyer (Natalie) Miller, and Mataya (Brett) Jones and 19 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mom Jeniece Hathaway and his siblings: Soni (Mike)Thueson, Danette (Brian) Downey, Wade (Alison) Hathaway, and Britney (Boone) Allen. He is preceded in death by his father Danny J Hathaway and brother-in-law Patric Leonardson.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. the Wilford LDS Church at (215 N. 2400 E.) The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 7-8:30p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both times at the church. Burial will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 9, 2019