Paul D Hill, 87, of Menan, Idaho, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sage Grove Assisted Living Center in Rigby.



Paul was born January 25, 1932 in Wellington, Utah to William Strait Hill and Fanny Hamblin Hill. Paul was raised and attended schools in Talmage, Utah, graduating from Altamont High School. He continued his education at American River College in Sacramento, CA, earning an Associate Degree. He served in the US Army from 1951 - 1952. On March 21, 1955, he married Patsy R Sheard in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were blessed with a daughter Ceytru. Throughout his life, Paul lived in Seattle, WA, Fair Oaks, CA, Payson, UT, Menan, ID and Rigby, ID. He worked for Aerojet as a propulsion test engineer, testing rocket engines for the Apollo and other space program missions. He helped develop the Saturn 5 rocket that put the first man on the moon. Paul was well-liked by all who met him, he was kind, generous and had a great sense of humor. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed woodworking, travel, playing pinochle, hearts, and chess. He also enjoyed playing and watching sports. He is survived by his daughter Ceytru (Theron) Josephson of Rigby, Idaho, brother, Neil Hill of Indiana, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patsy of 60 years, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday July 19, 2019 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, (101 W. Main Street, Rigby 83442). Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on July 16, 2019