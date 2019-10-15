|
|
|
Paul Isaac Knutson, from Star Valley, Wyoming, passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of nineteen. He was born on November 9, 1999 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Paul graduated from Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming and completed seminary. Paul is survived by his father, Douglas Knutson from Idaho Falls, Idaho, his mother, Barbara Merritt and step father, Dan Merritt from Bedford, Wyoming. He has five living siblings, Spencer, Lauren, Stephen, Blake and Bryce Knutson, and his three step-siblings, Emma, Millie and Chance Merritt.
Paul's greatest joy in life was bringing laughter to those around him. He had a tremendous love for all eight of his siblings, and they were a strength to him throughout his life.
Funeral services will be held at the Thayne LDS Community Church on Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service, in the same location. The family would like to thank friends and family for their support.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 15, 2019