1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Paul Pletcher Martin II (Peepie), 76, died after a long illness on May 13, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born on April 17, 1943 in Lancaster, PA to Paul P. Martin and Pauline Lichty Martin.



As a child in Lancaster, Paul participated in sports, sang for the St. James Boys Choir, and sang the title role for 2 years in Amahl and the Night Visitors for the Lancaster Opera Workshop. He earned the Eagle Scout Award in Boy Scouts. His brother, father, and he were named Father and Son Team of the Year for the YMCA.



In 1961, Paul graduated from McCaskey High School, where he starred in musicals. He played soccer and was an outstanding wrestler, winning Districts in 1961. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in 1965 with a BA in English. He taught for Lancaster City School District and Pequea Valley School District. He attended Utah State University and received his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Science and Masters of Science in outdoor recreation in 1974. He also coached wrestling for 2 years at Utah State University.



Paul worked for the Department of the Interior, US Bureau of Land Management, as an Outdoor Recreational Planner and for the Montana State Office as an Environmental Specialist and a Natural Resource Specialist. He later moved to the Department of Energy as an Outdoor Recreation Specialist until his retirement.



Paul was a member of Xi Sigma Pi for his high rank in scholarship and achievement in Forest Management Studies. He received several Special Achievement Awards from the Bureau of Land Management for ideas he proposed that the state adopted. Paul had a love of the outdoors, and a keen awareness of and concern for the world's environment. He loved to hunt and train his dogs to be great hunters. He was an active member, sponsor, and committee member of Ducks Unlimited throughout his life. He raised Appaloosa horses and miniature ponies with his son Paul and close friend Ron. Every spring he planted a garden, and he researched hardy vegetables that could grow well in the harsher, shorter growing seasons of Montana and Idaho. He also taught gardening courses at Idaho State University. Paul enjoyed refinishing beautiful wooden antique furniture.



Paul raised his son Paul in Idaho Falls where he was actively involved in his son's life. He enjoyed watching him play sports, teaching him to hunt, and helping him to grow up. They moved from Idaho Falls to Twin Falls in 2016. Paul's family and friends will miss him for his contagious love of life, sense of humor, great story telling, good common sense advice, and love and concern for others.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Elizabeth Lee Martin and brother, David L. Martin. He is survived by his son, Paul P. Martin III of Twin Falls, Idaho; his daughter Rebecca Alcorn (David) of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchild Catherine Alcorn; sisters Sarah Hynick (Bob) of Northumberland, PA and Susan Schubert (Paul) of Camp Hill, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday June 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 270 North Placer Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID and also at 10:00 am on Friday, June 21 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 509 Hummel Ave, Lemoyne, PA.



In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to: Ducks Unlimited, Inc., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38120 OR Heritage Home Health and Hospice 1219 Cheney Dr. West, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

