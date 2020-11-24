Paul Z. Miller, 86, of Ririe Idaho, passed away peacefully at Idaho Falls Community Hospital on November 21, 2020. He was born November 19,1934, in Ririe Idaho, and lived there for most of his life then moved to Idaho Falls in 2019. He retired from INL, as a bus driver in 1995. He loved fishing, camping & mostly spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Marie Miller, his loving daughters, Sherry Wise, Rita (Mark) Osment & Pauline (Chris) Hayes, his grandchildren, Paul (Amy) Radford, Tony (Lisa) Wise, Amber (Justin) Goodwin, Melissa (Phil) Bates, Roger (Jessica Means) Cushman, Melissa (Scott) Gales, his 16 great grandchildren, sister, June Hutchens, and brother, Fred (Nikki) Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Telia Miller, and grandson, James Wise. Funeral services will be held on December 4, 2020 at 1pm. Christ Community Church, 5742 S. 5th W. Idaho Falls, Idaho.



