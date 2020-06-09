At the age of 85, our beloved husband and father, Paul Kay Searle, of Shelley, Idaho passed away June 7, 2020 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital due to the effects of Parkinson's disease.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah in the cold month of December 1934 to Leo A. and Maurine Oler Searle as the fourth of six children, Paul loved life and what it had to offer. Every day was an adventure!
He graduated from Shelley High School, where he made fond memories and lifelong friends participating in basketball, boxing, marching band and his favorite of all FOOTBALL! Lettering in football all four years of high school. This passion for football continued throughout his life and even in his 80's he could be found in the stands of a Shelley or Firth football game and always cheering for his alma mater of BYU!
He married his high school sweetheart Karen Bean in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 27, 1957.
He attended Ricks College, Idaho State and BYU receiving his degree in AgEconomics. Upon graduating he landed a job with Del Monte Foods as field supervisor. Though he enjoyed the job, he jumped at an opportunity to come home to Shelley and farm with his brothers. He later broke off to farm on his own. His greatest passion is family and the family farm. The plowing, planting, harvesting, hearing the batting of a sprinkler, experiencing the feel and smell of dirt and a certain John Deere tractor brought him elation!
As a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served two missions to a land and people that he loved....Australia. The first at the age of 20 and the second with his wife Karen.
Through the years he continued serving the Lord with faith and conviction in many callings, including scouting, Bishoprics and ministering to those around him.
He was a man of action, always thinking and planning the next day, the next project or thing to do. We will miss his witty sense of humor, his story telling and his giving heart that was bigger than life.
He is survived by his wife Karen of 62 years and their 5 children, Kevin (Jill) Searle, Brent (Shelley) Searle, Carolyn (Monte) Peterson, Jon (Tracy) Searle and Greg Searle, 24 Grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one brother, Lloyd (Janet) Searle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Duane, Dean, Gerald and his sister Denise.
We will celebrate his life with a viewing on Friday June 12, 2020 at Nalder Funeral home in Shelley for friends and extended family from 6:00-7:30 pm. Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions, Saturday will include a private family viewing from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. followed by a private family funeral at 11:00 a.m. Friends and extended family are invited to view the funeral service which will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will be held following the service at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Humanitarian Fund or to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center at www.ifareahumanitariancenter.org.
Thank you to the staff, nurses and Doctor's at Idaho Falls Community Hospital for their tenderness of caring for our family and father.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
