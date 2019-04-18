Resources More Obituaries for Pauline Seek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pauline Seek

1917 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Pauline M. Seek, 101 passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. .



Pauline was born on June 20, 1917 in Denton, MT, to Paul V. Mason and Nora Ethel Dappert.



Pauline grew up on Wheat Ranch near Great Falls. Her mom passed when she was 13. She became the lady of the house and took over care of her younger sister, Margaret and driving the tractor for dad.



She married Harold W. Seek in August of 1936 in White Sulphur Springs, MT. He proceeded her in death in August of 1981.



They moved from Belt, MT in 1949 when Harold went to work at the Palisades Dam project. Eventually moving to a property East of Idaho Falls on Ririe Hwy. Pauline drove city bus in the early fifties, later taking a secretarial job at the site, from which she retired in 1980. She spent more than 7 years as a volunteer at the District 93 School Library.



She was also an active member of the Eagles in Idaho Falls.



She enjoyed playing pinochle and bingo at the Senior Center and the Eagles and spending time in California and Oregon with her daughters.



She is survived by her daughter, Honora(Chuck) Schroeder of Bend OR; Son James H. Seek of Idaho Falls; Son Ken M. Seek(Adair) of Idaho Falls;15 Grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by Sons H.W. Seek Jr. (Bill) and Henry F. Seek (Hank), Daughter Barbara L. Erickson.



Graveside Services will be Saturday, April 20th at 10:00am at Rose Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to follow at the Eagles Sugar Shack.



We would like to thank the staff at Turtle and Crane and Hands of Hope Hospice for their wonderful care of mom. Published in Post Register on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.