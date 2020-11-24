Peggy Jean (Sucher) Taylor, 73 years old, went back to her Heavenly Father's care on November 23, 2020, at Morning Star Assisted Living with her loving family around her.
Peggy was born April 23, 1947, to Donald Sucher and Nina (Miles) Sucher in Rigby, Idaho. She attended school in Rigby where she graduated from Rigby High School in 1965. After high school, she worked at First Security Bank in Rigby. She married Randy Gauer, and they later divorced.
In 1974, she met and married Lyman Kent Taylor, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They moved to Osgood where Peggy spent the remainder of her life. To this union was added her pride and joy, her children Adam Howard Taylor, Abram Kent (Jaime) Taylor, and Jerico Dawn (Doug) Peterson. Peggy and Kent later divorced.
Peggy was always in the service of others. This was a lesson she learned from her mother and took it to heart. She loved to crochet, knit, and was a wonderful cook. So many were the recipients of her talents. She was one the most beautiful and special people you would ever meet. She was so sweet, kind, and such a loving person. Her quick wit and snappy comebacks kept everyone laughing. She was the best mom, grandmother, greatest sister, favorite aunt, and friend. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
Peggy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings in every organization and served with all her heart. Her favorite calling was working with Young Women.
Peggy is survived by her three children; four beautiful grandchildren, Rylee and Brody Taylor, and Maddox and Rexalyn Peterson; a brother, Donald (Patty) Sucher of Aberdeen WA; and a sister, Paula (Dell) Jensen Idaho Falls. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for Dr. Adams, the nurses at the Teton Cancer Institute, the caregivers at MorningStar, and the staff of Aspen Home, Health, and Hospice.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Osgood Ward, 7940 North 35th West. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
