Pete Wood, a devoted family man and resident of Tujunga, California, passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the age of 89 in Los Angeles, CA, surrounded by loved ones.
Pete was born September 30th, 1931 in Thomas, Idaho to Andrew Edwards Wood and Roetta Van Orden Wood. Growing up in Blackfoot, ID, Pete attended Blackfoot High School and later received his GED. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the United State's Air Force and completed an education in aircraft maintenance and served his country with pride and honor.
On August 21st, 1951, Pete married the love of his life, Jacqueline Janice Bourrette in the beautiful Idaho Falls Temple. Together they welcomed four amazing children into the world, who were the most important part of their life.
Pete worked as a communication specialist at AT&T from 1955 to 1985, afterward he continued his career with the Walt Disney Company from 1985 until his retirement in 1997. With an amazing mind for mathematics and sharp intellect, he was also an income tax preparer from 1960 until the time of his passing.
Pete was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was active in the Sunland Ward as a Sunday School teacher, Elders Quorum president, Stake Missionary and High Priest.
Pete was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also an avid gun collector, with many fond memories making his own bullets and sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed boating, waterskiing and flying, but spending time with his family is what Pete enjoyed most. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jacqueline Wood, his children Roetta Ann Bishop, Donald Roy Wood, Linda Michelle Northup and Lawrence Andrew Wood; his brother Jonathan Van Wood and sister Bernice Margaret Hoskins; 20 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Roetta Wood; brothers, Dale Wood, Daniel Claude Wood, James Wood and Joseph Elden Wood; and sisters, Edna Peggy Coburn and Sylvia Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Grove City Cemetery, 1 Willow Drive in Blackfoot. With respect for the family masks are mandatory.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones who prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.