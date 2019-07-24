Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 Resources More Obituaries for Petrea Ricks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Petrea "Pat" Ricks

1946 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Petrea (Pat) McKie Ricks, 73, of Blackfoot passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home. She was born May 3, 1946 in Blackfoot, the daughter of Joseph McKie and Opal Rose Humphreys McKie. She was raised in Groveland and graduated from Blackfoot High School where she was active in the band program, playing the coronet in concert band, marching band, and pep band. She attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University where she received a bachelor's degree in education and a library science endorsement. While attending college, she married Max John Ricks in the Idaho Falls Temple. When Max was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and serving in Korea, Pat returned to Blackfoot to be close to family and lived in Blackfoot or Riverside for the rest of her life. When her children were in school, she began working as a librarian, first at Irving Kindergarten Center and then for many years at Blackfoot High School.



Pat was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved being an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple and serving as a Relief Society president; she was released from both of those callings only a few weeks before her death. Pat enjoyed crocheting, knitting, doing hand work, sewing, baking, studying the gospel, caring for her yard and garden, and especially being with her family.



Pat is survived by her children Marnie (Ken) Spencer of Blackfoot; Valerie (Sean) Turner of Kaysville, Utah; Jaron (Jodie) Ricks of Blackfoot; and John (Jessica) Ricks of Roseburg, Oregon. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-law, and one great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband Max, her parents, brothers Norman and Tom Pearson and Ray McKie, and sisters Joan Hamilton and Jessie Coats.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Riverside LDS church, 7 North 700 West off Highway 39. The family will meet with friends on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot, and on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery.



We express gratitude to all who have assisted and loving supported Pat and her family through her hospitalizations, rehabilitation, and hospice. Our lives have been changed for good because of you.



Memories of Pat and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 24, 2019