Phillip Ray Jackson, 89, of Pingree, passed away, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Ray was born September 23, 1931 in Rich, Idaho to Willard Jackson and Elva Theresa Dance.
Ray has been a lifetime resident of Pingree. He attended grade school in Rockford and three years at Thomas High School. He was a part of the first graduating class from Snake River in 1949. Ray was active in all sports in high school and lettered in football and baseball. He also played the french horn. Ray served his country in the United States Army and was in the Army Reserves for two years after his honorable discharge.
In his early years, Ray worked at Kesler's Market where he met the love of his life Zella Hawkes. They were later married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 29, 1960. He worked at the INL as a process operator for 29 years. He also loved working on his little farm where he picked lava rock every year.
Ray was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two year mission in the SW Indian Mission among the Navajo people. He held many callings including financial clerk, and stake auditor. He and Zella served a mission at the Bishop's Storehouse, and were temple workers.
Ray loved reading, taking his family hunting, camping, and taking little rides with his wife. He took excellent care of his yard and lawn, logging many hours on his riding mower.
Ray is survived by his wife, Zella Jackson of Pingree; children, Larry (Patsy) Jackson of Inkom, Mary Anne (Darin) Mitton of Pocatello, Clair (Donetta) Jackson of Williston, ND, Susan (David) Bench of Moreland, and Alan (Melissa) Jackson of Blackfoot; siblings, Rhea Beck of Archer, and Mae (JC) Broadhead of Sedona, AZ; 24 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Elva Jackson; and brothers, Willard Jackson, Gene Jackson, and Lee Jackson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
