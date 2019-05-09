Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Phoebe Banks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phoebe LaRue Banks

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Phoebe LaRue Banks, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 8, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.



LaRue was born August 22, 1940, in Delta, Utah, to Sephus Vermont "Vern" Justesen and Phoebe Minerva West Justesen. She grew up and attended schools in Utah and Idaho.



On June 20, 1959, she married Charles Neil Christopherson in Delta, Utah. This union was blessed with four daughters, Sherrie, Linda, Tina, and Cindy. They were later divorced.



On June 4, 1998, she married J. William "Jack" Banks in Elko, Nevada. Jack passed away on July 14, 2009. LaRue and Jack made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where LaRue worked as a cashier and as a server for the food services at EIRMC.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in compassionate services and as a visiting teacher in the Relief Society and as a Primary teacher. She enjoyed ceramics, reading, collecting spoons, cooking and baking, but especially spending time with her family.



LaRue is survived by her loving daughters, Sherrie Reeves of Idaho Falls, ID, Tina (Alex) Erickson of Ankeny, IA, and Cindy (Gene) Jacquez of Mesa, AZ; sisters, Donna (Lyle) Munk of Moreland, ID, and Wanda Ferguson of Idaho Falls, ID; eight grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, J. William "Jack" Banks, daughter, Linda Brown; son-in-law, Scott Reeves; sister, Cora Justesen, brothers, Jerry, Dean, Keith, and Verl Justesen.



A special thank you to all of her care givers and especially Hunter and Tyson at Teton Post Acute Care and Hands of Hope Hospice. A very special thank you to the staff at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Parkwood Ward, 395 2nd Street, with Bishop Steven Miller officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in Post Register on May 9, 2019