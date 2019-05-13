Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Mills Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Mills

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Phyllis Lorraine Mills, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.



Phyllis was born April 26, 1936, in Buckeye, Arizona, to Louis Wayne Sheets and Margaret Corley Sheets. She grew up and attended schools in Mesa, Arizona, and graduated from Mesa High School.



On May 15, 1955, she married George William Mills in Mesa, Arizona. To this union were born four children, Wes, Cathy, Stan and John. Phyllis and George made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Phyllis was the manager at The Credit Bureau of Idaho Falls for 35 years. After George's passing she went to work for Melaleuca where she made many lifelong friends. She worked there for 17 years until her passing. Phyllis was most known for her month end "muchie mix" and treats that she shared with all.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Phyllis enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was an excellent cookie baker and was known as the "cookie lady" because she always shared them at her children and grandchildren's events.



Phyllis is survived by her loving children, son, Wesley Louis (Carmen) Mills of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Stanley William (Shelley) Mills of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Cathy Lorraine (Doug) Baldwin of Tacoma, WA, son, John William Mills of Marion, IN, daughter-in-law, Terri Kelly of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Arvella Essley of Mesa, AZ, sister, Vernice Davis of Miles City, MT; 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George William Mills, grandson, Michael Grabow; granddaughter, Tiffany Mills; brother, Morrison Sheets; and sister, Mary Warren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Edward Merwin officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations will be at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, sons and daughters, tell your mom you love her.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 13, 2019