Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Phyllis Radford Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Radford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Radford

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Phyllis Park Radford, 87 of Rigby, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home; she was under the care of Brio Home Health & Hospice. Her family expresses sincere appreciation to Brio for their compassionate care.



Phyllis was born September 14, 1931 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Clarence Park and Emma Hatfield Park. She was raised and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho. On August 9, 1947 she married Zane Radford in Dillon, Montana; they were blessed with 2 daughters and 1 son.



In addition to being a wife and mother, Phyllis worked as a secretary for the Credit Union at Simpson's Paper Mill in Eureka, California. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed woodworking, quilting, crocheting and embroidering, painting, pottery, gardening and traveling with Zane.



She is survived by her daughters, Anne Marie (Paul) Green of Roseberg, Oregon, Patricia Lynn (Ted) Williams of Rigby, Idaho; sisters, Delene Malcome, of Shelley, Idaho, LouAnn Hjelm of Basalt, Idaho; brothers, Boyd Park of Pahrump, Nevada; Kendall Park of Ririe, Idaho, Lynn Park of Ririe, Idaho; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Emma Park; husband Zane Radford; son, Reed Radford; and 6 brothers and sisters.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Garfield 1st Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries