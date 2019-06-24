Resources More Obituaries for Priscilla Brooks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Priscilla Brooks

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Priscilla C. Brooks, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls, while surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice and MorningStar staff.



She was born November 26, 1932, in Oneida, New York, to Walter N. Christ and Jessimine Petzoldt Christ.



Priscilla was a Christian whose worn out Bibles proclaimed every other verse worthy of underline. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Paul's, an Evangelical (now United Methodist) church in Oneida, where her Grandfather and Uncle Petzoldt were founders.



She was raised on a modest dairy farm in rural upstate New York, graduated from Oneida High School and attended State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego.



On September 18, 1954 Priscilla married William "Bill" D. Brooks. They were married for 59 years and had one son, Christopher.



One of her first, and best jobs was at a automobile dealership where she enjoyed driving the brand new Nash cars on "business" errands. Later, she worked as a typist and secretary for various firms in the days when typing involved ribbons and carbon paper.



From New York, Bill and Priscilla moved to Indiana, and after 50 years there, in 2014, moved to Idaho Falls to be near their son and his family. They enjoyed traveling and camping and ventured out on several wonderful road trips to Alaska. Priscilla was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Terre Haute, Indiana.



In retirement, Priscilla was dedicated to caring for Bill who did not enjoy good health during those years.



Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters: Dorothy Christ, Marjorie McCleery, and Marquise Johnson. She is survived by her son Christopher (Barbara) Brooks of Idaho Falls, and three grandchildren.



The family of Priscilla C. Brooks wishes to thank the many truly caring people at MorningStar Senior Living and Encompass Home Health and Hospice of Idaho Falls.



A memorial service will be conducted by the MorningStar Christian Fellowship at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The cremains will be buried in the family plot in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneida, N.Y.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 24, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.