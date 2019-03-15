Resources More Obituaries for Quinn Moulton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Quinn Moulton

1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Quinn Moulton, 66, of Victor, has gone on ahead to meet the Trail Boss. He died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, where he was taken after a heart attack on Monday. He had been vacationing in Mesquite and Laughlin, thawing from the Teton Basin winter, visiting friends and testing some new gambling strategies.



Quinn was born April 15, 1952, in Moscow, Idaho. His mother, Colleen McDonald Moulton, was living with her parents in Bovill while Quinn's dad, Rex Moulton, was in Germany during the Korean War. The young family lived briefly in Pocatello, Blackfoot, and Rexburg before settling in Shelley. Quinn attended Shelley schools, but would bolt for Teton Basin to stay with his grandparents, Edna and Floyd Moulton, the day school ended every spring, and reluctantly return home to Shelley the day before school started every fall. He lived for weekends during the school year and those summer days on the ranch, working with his grandpa and playing with his Moulton cousins.



He spent his adult life in his beloved valley, riding every trail (and off-trail route) from the Palisade mountains to the Big Holes and the north end of the Teton range. He worked a variety of jobs, from wrangler to mule driver on a powerline crew and from seed potato inspector to the crews of Teton County's sanitation and road departments.



Quinn was known for his colorful language and the nicknames he assigned to family and friends. He read at least two novels a week for most of his life, and was an amateur historian of the West.



Married for a short time to Lana Beard in his early 20s, they remained friends after their divorce; he visited her in Nevada the day before his heart attack. Quinn never married again, but he had a "harem" of female friends who depended on his horse knowledge and friendship on innumerable rides over the years.



Quinn and his father lived together for the past 23 years, and, as Rex's health declined, Quinn took on the loving care of his dad, calling him a "little fart in a Pa suit."



He is survived by his father, of Victor; sister Julene Lamoureaux (Kent) of Klamath Falls, Ore.; brother Marc Moulton (Donnette) of Fort Collins, Colo.; and sister Kristen Moulton-Cilwick (Ted) of Lewistown, Mont.; a biological son, Aron Hansen; many nieces and nephews and innumerable friends.



A visitation is planned from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Valley Mortuary, 786 Valley Centre Dr., Driggs. From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., his friends and family will celebrate Quinn's life at the Wildwood Room, 7705 Lupine Dr., Victor. Cremation will follow and internment will be at a later time at the Victor cemetery.



Condolences and memories can be shared at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.