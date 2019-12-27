|
Quinn Seth Saurey, 70, of Rexburg passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Madison Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 16, 1949, in Rexburg to Barbara Brizzee Saurey and Seth Joseph Saurey. He was the oldest of three boys; Quinn, Kent, and Wade.
He attended school at Burton Elementary, Madison Jr. High and graduated from Madison High School in 1967. He attended Ricks College and Utah Technical College where he studied drafting.
In September of 1970, he joined the Army reserves in Rexburg where he served from six years.
While growing up in Burton, he met his wife Marilyn Kauer. They married April 28, 1972, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Together they raised four children with plenty of hunting, fishing, and camping adventures. They have lived in Hibbard all their married life.
Quinn adored Marilyn and teasing with his quick wit. He always had a listening ear and plenty of advice for his children and grandchildren.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions, including; counselor in two bishoprics, elders quorum president, primary teacher, scouting, and serving in the temple.
He and his brother Wade started a concrete business and worked together for at least 40 years.
He was a hard worker. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family and many friends. His grandchildren meant everything to him. He and Marilyn spent many hours attending their sporting events.
He is survived by his dear wife Marilyn, his children; Shayne (Lori) Saurey, Angie (Kevin) Nessen, Linette (Troy) Hobbs, Dallin (Carrie) Saurey and his many loved grandchildren and his faithful dog Charlie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Seth and Barbara Saurey and his brother Kent.
Quinn was an amazing person and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Henry's Fork Stake Center. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to services. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 27, 2019