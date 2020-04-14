|
|
|
Randie Lynn Wright, 38 of Idaho Falls, Passed away in her sleep on April 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 3 1981 in Salt Lake City UT, to Randy Wright and Terrie Misseldine. They moved to Shelley ID in the mid 80's where she spent most of her childhood growing up with her sibling, Josh 41, Chasity 37, Sammy 27, Kayden 26. She went to elementary in Shelley and later moved to Idaho Falls Where she attended Jr. High and High School. Randie Lynn made friends wherever she went. She was quite the tom boy, her sister and cousin would try to get her to dress up, "girly" and she would've rather just dressed in holey jeans tshirts and run with the guys. She loved scary movies like her grandma Brenda Johnson. She grew to be a beautiful woman and had 4 children, Brooklyn, Brock, Brayton, and Jersey. She is a bright shining light for many and loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her parents, Father Randy (Carrie) Wright, Mother Terrie Misseldine, Brother Josh Wright, Sister Chasity (Joe) McCord, Children Brooklyn, Brock, Brayton, Jersey, Sister Samantha (Jordan) DeBlase, Brother Kayden (Victoria) Stoddart. Proceded by TJ Misseldine, Jesse Bischoff, Brenda Johnson, Carol Lewis, Kelly Wright. Please send condolences to www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 14, 2020