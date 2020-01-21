|
Raola Maxine Myler, 88, of Blackfoot, passed away January 18, 2020, at her home.
Raola was born May 22, 1931, in Kimball, Idaho, to Henry R Landon and Althora Gene Martin Landon. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. While attending high school, she lettered in track.
In 1955, she married Robert W. Beckstead in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with six children. Raola and Robert were divorced. She later married Orrin Myler in 1983. Raola and Orrin made their home in Blackfoot, Idaho, where Raola worked as a bus driver for School District #91. Orrin passed away in February of 2009.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings, including Young Women and Primary. Raola enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and being in the outdoors where she could fish. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Raola is survived by her loving son, Terry Ray (Paulette) Beckstead of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Bretta (Marvin) Weatherholtz of San Antonio, TX; son, R. Harold (Brenda) Beckstead of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Shane William (Lynne) Beckstead of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Orin Gyne (Jackie) Beckstead of Eagle, ID; brother, Amle (Barbara) Landon of Ririe, ID; brother, Dennis (MaryLou) Landon of St. George, UT; brother, Verle (Donna) Landon of Ammon, ID; sister, Shannon Franck of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sharon Schultz of Idaho Falls, ID; 21 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Derwon, Irvin, and Alden Landon; sisters, Peggy Wilson, Reta Kennel, and Loma Landon; and daughter, Renae E. Lane.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Wapello 1st Ward, 337 North 200 East, in Blackfoot, with Brother Trent Hone officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 21, 2020