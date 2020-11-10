Ray Charles Ruiz, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 6, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Ray was born October 27, 1960, in Billings, Montana, to Navel Rios Ruiz and Lupe Sanchez Ruiz. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served as a Medic.
Ray made his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked in Security for the INL.
He was a Christian. He enjoyed watching football, golfing, working on his yard and house, and trips to Wendover and Jackpot. He especially loved his dog, Rocky.
Ray is survived by his brother, Jesse (Edith) Ruiz of Idaho Falls; sister, Emma Ruiz of Nampa, ID; sister, Dorothy Ruiz of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Linda Ruiz of Idaho Falls; and brother, Anthony Ruiz of Idaho Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Maria Sanchez.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
