1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Raymond Vance Elliott 67 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away April 20, 2019 in Salome, Arizona. He was born November 16, 1951 in Nampa, Idaho to Keith Leroy Elliott and Eleanor Mae Smith Elliott. He was the fourth child in a family of thirteen, with eight sisters and four brothers. When Raymond was four, the family moved to Lava Hot Springs, then later moved to Ashton. He graduated from Ashton High School in 1969. That same year he married Shirley Carlson. To this union were born three daughters, Leeann, Valiery and Brandy. They later divorced.



Raymond enlisted in the US Marines in 1970 and served honorably. When he returned, he worked for a farmer in Ashton, then worked for his brother-in-law's timber business, cutting and hauling logs for several years. He then got a job with the railroad and worked until they went out of business in this area. In 1979, Raymond married Carolyn Freeman, together they had three sons. They also adopted a nephew and raised him as their own. They later divorced. Raymond owned and operated the Imperial Bar in Ashton and made many good friends over the years. He sold the bar in 2006. Raymond liked working with his hands and began working in construction, building homes in the area. He also worked in the oil fields in Texas, Wyoming and North Dakota.



He found the love of his life, Darlean McNeil in 2006. They enjoyed life to the fullest; whether going for a ride in the mountains or cooking a good meal together. Ray was an outstanding cook and loved doing it; his crab fests were the best! They enjoyed a good round of golf together and the many courses they played. Ray and Darlean spent their winters in Arizona doing just that, and riding their side-by-side through the desert. Raymond loved life and he loved his family.



He is survived by his partner, Darlean McNeil, four sons, Eric Elliott, Jeff Elliott and James Elliott, Nathan Elliott and stepsons, Rod Ferguson and Scott Fergeson, daughters, Leeann, Valiery and Brandy, seven sisters, four brothers and 5 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, also at Eckersell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to online at eckersellfuneralhome.com