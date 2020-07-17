1/1
Raymond F. Anderson Jr.
1957 - 2020
Raymond Frank Anderson Jr., 63, of Blackfoot, passed away, July 13, 2020 in Blackfoot.

Ray was born April 27, 1957 in Tooele, Utah to Raymond Frank Anderson Sr. and Roean Pea.

On August 5, 2000 Ray married Lisa Ann in Wapello, Idaho. The couple made their home in Blackfoot where they raised their children.

He was a jack of all trades but worked most of his life as a truck driver.

He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing.

Ray is survived by his wife, Lisa Anderson of Blackfoot; children, Steven Anderson of Blackfoot, Ashley (Jimmy) Means of Pocatello, Paula (Izick) Deluna of Blackfoot and Carina (Tyler) Dempsey of Fernly, NV; sister, Connie (Chuck) Marshall; brothers, Wayne Pea and Gary (Bessie) Pea; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond F. Anderson Sr. and Roean Pea; and siblings, Thomas Dye and Melody Peck.

No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
