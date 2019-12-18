|
Raymond Marcus Jones, 97, of Ucon, passed away on December 17, 2019, at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby, Idaho.
Raymond was born September 8, 1922. He was born in Ucon, Idaho, to Albert Henry Jones and Ellen Ruth Ritter Jones. He graduated from Ucon High School in 1942. He was a star player on varsity basketball team and also ran track. During his last year of school, he was an assistant to the basketball coach.
He lived during the Great Depression and when World War II started, Ray enlisted in the United States Army on October 23, 1942. After basic training, he trained as a Medical Technician.
As the war continued, The United States was fighting on two fronts: Japan and Germany. Ray was sent to Germany, Central Europe, Sicily, Naples, Foggia, Rome, and Arno in Southern France. These areas were some of the hardest fought in the war- this meant that he was right in the middle of it.
He received a number of military ribbons and medals which included not only the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Marksmanship, Pistol/M1, Good Conduct Medal, but a Presidential Unit Citation.
After WWII, Raymond bounced around from various jobs eventually going to work for a sign company. He was part of a two man crew traveling around the western states updating signs for the next four years. Back in those days, roadside signs were covered with layers of paper graphics. Raymond painted the frame work while his partner installed the graphics. In 1951, he met and fell in love with Lenore Munson. When they got married, he left the sign company to follow in the footsteps of his father's occupation by becoming a house painter. He did this for the next forty plus years. During those years, he managed his own painting business teaching and employing all four of his sons at one time or another. Raymond was proud of his work and was always happy to share a story about one of the jobs he worked on. After finally hanging up his paint brush and retiring, his son Terry reminded him that "Old painters never really retire, their brush marks just fade away."
Raymond loved music, and he could often be heard whistling a tune while working or just puttering around the house. He also enjoyed playing the small organ that was in his home. He was always interested in his children and grandchildren; he liked keeping track of their lives. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He lived alone for several years after the death of his wife Lenore then moved to assisted living because of his failing health and eyesight.
Raymond lived in Ucon his entire life and was proud of being the oldest living resident. He lived in the same house on Market Street and had the same phone number for sixty-seven years.
He was preceded by the death of his wife, Lenore Jones, of 63 years; son, Steve; and all six of his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his children, Shirley (Paul) Steel of Rexburg, Terry (Marilyn) Jones of Boise, Ray (Jill) Jones of Boise, and Craig (Mindy) Jones of Lake Havasu, AZ; 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to think Sage Grove Assisted-Living for their loving care for the last 16 months.
We would also like recognize the Kelly and Barbara Hart Family at The Rusty Lantern Diner for their many years of friendship and love they bestowed on our dad. He always enjoyed the visits and the fine food they shared with him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Ucon Monument Ward building, 10854 N 41 E, with Bishop Pugmire officiating. The family will visit with friends from 12 - 12:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.
Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 18, 2019