Reba Dell Newton-Elliott "fought the good fight and finished her race and is now ready to stop fighting and rest." She was born August 22, 1929 the eldest of 11 children of Alvis and Lorraine Newton in Mills County, Texas. She finished her fight and entered into her rest on October 25, 2020. She married Jimmie Neal Elliott on October 28, 1946 and they had 5 children during their 65 years of marriage before his death in 2012. They moved from "the plains" of Texas to Idaho Falls, ID during January 1955 and have lived here over 65 years. She dedicated her life to her Lord at the age of 15 and was a life long member of the Church of Christ. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, homemaker, lunch room lady, hospital ward clerk, INEL dosimetry technician, grandmother, great grandmother and a great-great grandmother.Her family's well being and her relationship to the Lord were always her priorities. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvis and Lorraine; siblings, Lillie, Charles, MC, James, Kenneth and Joe; son, Jimmie Glenn; husband Jim and a grandson, Chad.She is survived by her siblings, Orville (Shawna), Jenetha (Gary), Dannielle and Janie (Dan); her children, Merlena (Joel), Michael (Kay), Marcia (Perry), Melvin (Lori) and Mark (Carol); grandchildren, Arik (Becky), Alen (Michelle), Kristopher (Heather), Kyle (Misty), Miya, Cracia, Ryan (Misty), Jared (Rita), Wyatt (Rebecca), Camille (Joe) and Matthew (Chris); great grandchildren, Kimberly (Steve), Gabriel, Braden, Ataya, Peyton, Kohen, Emy, Conner, Savijawn, Lance, AnyaLei, Addalynn, Sanai, Zion, Juda'yah, NehemYah, Makayla (Isaiah), Baoley, Lillie, Mark, Cyrus, Damon, Logan and Landon; great-great grandchildren, Rayla, Adalee, Ezekiel and Eve.Arrangements are under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home.