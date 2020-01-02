|
Rebecca Jean "Becki" Brown, 48, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at her home.
Becki was born on March 6, 1971, in San Pablo, California, to Merrill Craig Brown and Muriel Kenny Brown of California. She attended High School in Paradise, California and Idaho Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1989. She enjoyed running track in High School in California and in Idaho. She then attended Idaho State University. In 1995, she joined the United States Army. Becki lived in Rodeo, San Jose, El Cerrito, Paradise, California, and Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was involved with the Pettingel Counseling Services and loved doing computer and math things.
Becki was a very loving, kind, intelligent, beautiful soul, and loved everybody she met. She enjoyed the little things in life. She loved to cook and loved animals. Especially her cats. She was skilled at video games and will be missed dearly.
Rebecca is survived by her parents: Muriel (David) Machovec of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Merril Brown of San Francisco, California; sisters: Jennifer Ann Ourique of Fortuna, California, and Yahawana Coy Pallotta of Alameda, California; Aunt Pamela (Bert) Lilburn of Menan, Idaho, Uncle Dennis Kenny of Fort Bragg, California, Uncle Gerald Brown of Kansas, Oklahoma, Aunt Charlotte (Don) Kuehne of Hercules, California, Aunt Theresa Lovering Brown of Los Gates, California; cousins: Liah (Nathaniel) Brown-Sanger, Lawrence Brown, David Kuehne, Erinn Kuehne, and Roberta Kuehne.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Teresa Petee, Thomas Robert Kenny, Marjorie Carolyn Ruddock Brown, and Robert Lovering Brown; Uncle Thomas William Conway; cousin, Christopher Brown; and Aunt Victoria Brown.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Idaho Suicide Prevention online at https://www.idahosuicideprevention.org/donate/ or to a .
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, with Mara Pennell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 2, 2020