Rena Dolores Brabec passed away on September 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was reunited with her husband Kenneth Brabec who passed on the very same day twenty years ago. Dolores just celebrated her 84th birthday, four days previous, with her family.
Dolores was born in Long Beach, CA on September 24, 1935 to Andrew Willard and Doris Clemens Hult. She and her twin brother were the first surviving caesarean twins in Long Beach. A newspaper article ran with their picture on the front page on their 1st birthday. The twins, Ronald and Dolores, joined an older sister Joan.
Dolores' family moved from California to Shelley, Idaho when she was ten to be close to her father's family. She was raised on the farm west of Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1954. She participated in several sports while in high school and helped her father work on the farm. She attended LDS Business College. She married Kenneth Brabec on January 25, 1956 in Shelley, Idaho and they made their home in the New Sweden area, where they built several homes.
Dolores worked for the Shelley school district driving handicapped school bus and retired in 1997. She loved the simple things in life; a good meal, a visit with family, and watching a great game. She enjoyed buying and selling cars, fishing on the Mackey Reservoir, and time spent at the cabin in Island Park. She was an excellent bowler, golfer, and baseball player. Dolores always had a beautiful yard and a project to work on with her boys. In her later years she became an avid Utah Jazz fan.
Dolores is survived by her two sons: Bill Brabec (Kathy), daughter Jamie Smith (Austin), and sons Dustin and Kyler Brabec, of Rigby, Idaho; John Brabec (Tamra), daughters, Jaclyn Brabec, Alexandra Brabec and son J.T. Brabec of Idaho Falls, three great grandchildren; Parley, Andelin and Colter. Also her sister, Joan Iljana of Sacramento, CA, her twin brother Ronald Hult, of Idaho Falls, and her faithful and loyal dog, Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Brabec, and grandson, Berkley Brabec.
The family will receive friends and family Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak St.) in Shelley. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, at 1:00 pm at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneral home.com
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Parkwood Meadows for the love and care they have shown to our mother and grandmother.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 4, 2019