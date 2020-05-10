Reno L. Davis
1952 - 2020
Reno L. Davis, 67, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 6, 1952 in Idaho Falls, Idaho the son of Lynn and Illene Davis.

He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1970.

On June 24, 1972, he married Sharen Larsen in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Reno worked for B&B Flooring and later went out on his own and started Reno's Floor Covering.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, camping and watching TV.

He is survived by his wife, Sharen Davis of Blackfoot; children, Misti (Matthew) Nelson of Blackfoot; sister, Sherry Birch of Blackfoot and grandchildren, Jacob, Cassandra and Destinee Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Shaun L. Davis, brother, Kelly Davis, and mother-in-law, Bonnie Larsen.

A Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Post Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Grove City Cemetery
