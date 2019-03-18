Resources More Obituaries for Reo Wolfgang Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Reo Wolfgang

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Reo Leland Wolfgang, age 86, of Boise Idaho, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, Feb 11, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian, ID.



He was the son of Leland Elliot Wolfgang and Lois Ucilla Wolfgang. He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Wolfgang and his second wife Elizabeth Wolfgang, his siblings Jack Wolfgang and Margaret Clapp.



He is survived by his sister Annis Keller, his children Tracy Wolfgang, Curtis and Linda Wolfgang, and two grand-children, Angela and Paul. He is also survived by step-children, Robin and Glenda Smith, Sharon and Doug Hicks, and his southern grand-children, Kristen, Robin II, Kaitlin, Kathryn, Ashley, Robert, and Laura and his many southern great-grandchildren.



Reo grew up on ranches outside of Idaho Falls including the Swan Valley area, Medicine Lodge canyon and Rexburg. He worked in the Nuclear Power Industry throughout his life and was a member of the USS Nautilus Alumni Association for his work on the first nuclear powered submarine. In 1972 he left Idaho for a time as his career took him to New York, Washington, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina.



He had a lifelong passion for sports and the outdoors and continued to play golf well into his 70's. Early tee times were never an issue as he was a very early riser... one grandson noted, "It was Impossible to get up before grandad in the morning." When the rest of the family got up, they would usually find him showered, shaved and doing a crossword puzzle as he waited for the world to catch up. He was well known for being responsible and honest and he also had a dry sense of humor and was quick to laugh. He was very much loved and will be forever missed.



His family will be holding a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Reo's name to an Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Foundation of your choice would be appreciated. Published in Post Register on Mar. 18, 2019