Reva Ethel Patterson Hanson, age 89 of Shelley Idaho, passed away peacefully at the Gables Assisted Living Facility in Shelley on September 8, 2019 surrounded by members of her family.
She was born in Carey, Idaho on March 26, 1930 to William O. Patterson and Ethel May (Dix) Patterson.
Reva grew up in Carey, where she attended school and graduated salutatorian of her senior high school class. She was active in many school activities and especially loved anything related to music. After her graduation she continued her education at Southern Idaho College of Education in Albion which qualified her to teach grades one through eight. This was important because it allowed her to move to Shelley, Idaho to teach elementary school. It was there where she met her eternal companion Keith B Hanson who had just returned from his mission in Sweden. It was a whirlwind romance. They met in August of 1951, were engaged December 1st, and married December 19th. They were married for 67 years. They lived most of their married lives in the Shelley area.
Reva was blessed with many talents, but she especially loved music. She had a beautiful singing voice. Her dream was to sing with the Tabernacle Choir. Her dream was never realized, but she was able to sing in the Tabernacle in other choirs for Conferences.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She willingly served in many positions in the church, including Relief Society Presidencies, Primary Presidencies and Music leader positions. She and Keith also served three missions as senior couple missionaries.
Words cannot express how much her family meant to her. Not only were her children important, but she loved extended family as well. Her favorite vacations were the ones that included a trip to a family reunion.
Reva is survived by her husband Keith and children; David (Connie), LaMont (Diane), Barry (Rhonda), Kurt (Mary), Colleen (Mark) Branson, John (Laura), Kristine (Rodney) Smith, Clint (Natalie), Bryce (Jamie), and Reed (Melanie), 57 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and her sister Carol Patterson Mosher. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, and one grandson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brad Erikson, The Gables Assisted Living, Encompass Home Health, Nalder Funeral Home, and Merrilee Hiatt from Brio Healthcare for the outstanding care they all provided.
Funeral services will be held for Reva at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Woodville 2nd Ward (1555 N 700 East, Shelley Idaho). Friends may visit with family at a viewing on Friday evening September, 13 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak, Shelley) and on Saturday morning before the funeral services at the Woodville 2nd Ward building from 9:30 to 10:40 AM prior to the services. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 11, 2019