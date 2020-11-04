How do you measure a man? Is it in earthly successes or is it in how many people loved him? Everyone that knew Rex loved him. Every member of his family feels a special connection to him. When he spoke to you in his soft strong voice, you knew you were his only focus and he was either imparting his wisdom to you or winding you up with one of his (almost) unbelievable stories. He knew just about everything about everything and could wrangle up an idea to fix any problem- you just had to fully commit to his idea.
Rex was born on September 20th 1950 in Downey, Id. A birthday that he would later share with his grandson, Parker T. He was the 2nd child of Terrell (Tud) and LaNell Orgill. He spent his childhood in Soda Springs, Arimo, McCammon and Lava doing anything he could to get in just enough trouble without involving the law. He'd tell stories of his hot rod that he'd race on the roads and of spending his free time fishing and hunting.
He met Brenda Joyce Stumbo on the cruise back in 1969. Unfortunately, he was wearing white pants and that put him on the "no way, no how" list for Brenda. Rex was undeterred. He told a buddy that night that he was going to marry her and sure enough he did. They married on April 15th 1972 and then were sealed on February 14th 1974 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
They spent their early married years building a life that would be the envy of all. Rex and Brenda epitomized selfless and unconditional love. They were blessed with four girls during the time they lived in Chubbuck and their busy days were filled with laughter.
He loved being outdoors. He loved camping, fishing hunting, getting lost in the woods..errrr...I mean hiking and he loved 4-wheeling with his wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
He never shied away from helping others. He'd throw his whole being into his work and only a few could keep up with him. He never met a fence post he couldn't show who was boss.
From October 1969 through 1977 Rex served in the National Guard. From 1978-1980 he served in the Naval Reserve. He received his journeyman certificate as a carpenter in 1973. He then taught the Carpenter's Apprenticeship program from 1977 to December 1980.
Rex worked at the Chubbuck Fire department as a building inspector, fire marshal, battalion chief and fireman. He then worked at the Blackfoot city offices as the City Building Inspector and was on the Planning and Zoning Committee. He retired in September of 2016.
He served faithfully in a number of callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Most recently, he and Brenda were temple workers.
Rex and Brenda took up square dancing in 1978 and have stayed active and close with the Choo Choo square dance club. They formed cherished lifelong friendships.
Rex passed away suddenly on Sunday November 1st 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by the love of his life Brenda Joyce, daughters Michelle (Bret) Campbell of Tetonia, Id, Katie (Troy) Hazelbush of Blackfoot Id, Sheila (Robert) Colvin of Blackfoot Id, and Alisa Orgill of Blackfoot Id, 7 grandkids, 6 great grandkids with another due any minute. His sisters Terri (Neil) Christensen, Debbie (Steve) Christensen, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Terrell and LaNell Orgill. He was a big fan of games with his family and an even bigger fan of bad dad jokes. Rex was loved and adored. He is the rock we built our wonderful family on.
Dad, to be Frank- I'd have to change my name.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast.
