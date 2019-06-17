Services Valley Mortuary - Driggs 786 Valley Centre Dr. Driggs , ID 83422 (208) 354-2394 Resources More Obituaries for Rex Moulton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rex Moulton

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rex Moulton came to the end of his long, rich life on Friday, June 14, at his home in Victor. He was 91.



Rex had owned Moulton Drug and Sports in Shelley for more than three decades before retiring in 1994. He had moved back to his beloved Teton Valley in 1996.



Rex was born April 28, 1928, in Rexburg to Edna (Boyle) and Floyd Moulton. He was raised on a dairy farm near Victor, not far from Fox Creek, which he fished from a young age. His grandparents had been among the earliest settlers in the valley, and he was lucky to be a cherished member of a large, extended family. His stories often revolved around aunts, uncles and cousins, of goose and duck hunts, of going with his grandfather to sheep camp in the Big Holes, and later big game hunting in the Palisades and Pine Creek mountains.



Rex and his sister, Nelda, had a gift for singing, and often performed around the valley in their matching costumes.



After graduating from Teton High School in 1946, Rex went to the University of Idaho, where he earned a degree in dairy husbandry in 1950, sang in the Vandaleers and met the love of his life, Colleen McDonald. They married in 1951, and, since it was wartime and he was young, Rex was soon sent by the Army to Germany. He worked in the Army hospital pharmacy in Landstuhl, which led to his life's vocation.



He, Colleen and baby Quinn moved to Pocatello after his Army service, and he graduated from the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy. He worked for pharmacies in Blackfoot and Rexburg before the family - by then including Julene, Marc and Kristen - moved to Shelley, where he started his drug and sporting good store.



The store, with its fountain, was a fixture in the community, and Rex and Colleen were active in civic affairs. He was a member of the Lions Club, and known for extending credit - and cash loans - to people in need. Rex sang at many funerals over the years before a stroke robbed him of his singing voice.



Rex was a longtime member of Skyline Gun Club in Idaho Falls, and was on the Old Farts team that often won the championship in the summer trap league. He last shot with the Old Farts in 2016. Of all the sports, Rex most loved fly-fishing. He'd been too unsteady to wade in recent years, but continued to tie flies into his 90th year.



He never remarried after Colleen died in 1992, often saying he'd had "the best," and no one could replace her. Her example, in large part, led to his decision to join the Catholic Church in 2002, and he was a devoted parishioner at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Driggs for 17 years.



He and his son, Quinn, lived together in Victor for 23 years, with Quinn increasingly the caregiver until his own untimely death in March.



Rex was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Colleen Moulton; sister Nelda Drake (Colan), brother Skip Moulton (Irene); and son, Quinn Moulton. He is survived by his children, Julene Lamoureaux (Kent) of Klamath Falls, OR; Marc Moulton (Donnette) of Fort Collins, CO; and Kristen Moulton-Cilwick (Ted) of Lewistown, MT, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A viewing is planned at 11 a.m. Wed., June 19, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2559 South Highway 33, Driggs. It will be followed by a funeral mass at noon and burial at the Victor Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Donations to his memory could be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church. The family thanks the Good Shepherd community and the staff of Encompass Hospice.



Published in Post Register on June 17, 2019