1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rex Smith Shurtliff, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 9, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Hospice.



Rex was born September 18, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thomas Iera Shurtliff and Mayme Mae Smith Shurtliff. He grew up and attended schools in Iona. When he was 13, his mother passed away, and his dad took a job out of town, so Rex was left on his own. He had to quit school to work, but went back and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1945. He lived in Idaho Falls his entire life, except for two years when he lived in Compton, California.



He met his sweetheart, Alice Rhae Howell, on his 17th birthday. They were married on February 9, 1944, in Dillon, Montana. He took his vows seriously and stayed by her side for 72 years. The last eight with Alice in a nursing home, yet he never missed a day of being there. Feeding her, choosing her clothing, even applying her lipstick. It was a common sight to see him pushing her wheelchair down 17th Street to the mall or Walmart.



At the seasoned age of 22, Rex decided to start his own service station. He was always a visionary, so a few years later, he added truck rentals to his business. Over the years, it grew and evolved from Rex's Truck Rentals to Rex's Cars and RV's.



Rex always loved music and played in many bands throughout the area. In 1972, he was disappointed to not be able to find a radio station that consistently played the music he liked. So, he started his own radio show. Many people became fans and looked forward to "Rex's Roundup Time" on Friday mornings. The show continued until 1985.



He and Alice enjoyed RV-ing, golfing, riding horses, fishing, and spending time at the family cabin. Rex loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He did his best to never miss one of their activities.



Rex is survived by his son, Daryl (Linda) Shurtliff of Ammon, ID; daughter, Judy Shurtliff of Idaho Falls; son, Dennis (Shellie) Shurtliff of Idaho Falls; and daughter, Joanie (Todd) Stenzel of Idaho Falls; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Shurtliff; brothers, Rene and Marvin Shurtliff; and sisters, Arline Branson and Reba Earle.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with his son, Daryl Shurtliff, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 10, 2019