Rhea Christensen
1946 - 2020
Rhea JoAnne (Bingham) Christensen, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Layton, Utah on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. Daughter of Marlin Bingham and Elma (Christensen) Bingham, she was born February 18, 1946, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She is survived by three siblings: David Bingham, Janie Lamprecht, and Paul Bingham. She was married to the late H. Don Christensen of Rose, Idaho. They were the parents of four children: Kory Christensen, Kimberly Grant, Devin Christensen and Carrie Lyman. They have ten grandchildren.

In light of recent restrictions, funeral services will be postponed until later in the year and held as a memorial service. A graveside service with immediate family only will be held this coming Friday at 1 p.m. at the Kaysville Cemetery. Flowers not requested at this time. Online guestbook at www.RussonMortuary.com

Published in Post Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Kaysville Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
I just loved cute Rhea! She was a delightful friend, teacher and coworker! She was always pleasant and happy and brightened my day. Im sure she will be missed and that her sweet, kind spirit will always be with you. ❤
Wendy Bennett
Friend
