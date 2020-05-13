Rhea JoAnne (Bingham) Christensen, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Layton, Utah on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. Daughter of Marlin Bingham and Elma (Christensen) Bingham, she was born February 18, 1946, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She is survived by three siblings: David Bingham, Janie Lamprecht, and Paul Bingham. She was married to the late H. Don Christensen of Rose, Idaho. They were the parents of four children: Kory Christensen, Kimberly Grant, Devin Christensen and Carrie Lyman. They have ten grandchildren.
In light of recent restrictions, funeral services will be postponed until later in the year and held as a memorial service. A graveside service with immediate family only will be held this coming Friday at 1 p.m. at the Kaysville Cemetery. Flowers not requested at this time. Online guestbook at www.RussonMortuary.com
Published in Post Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020.