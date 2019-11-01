|
Rhea Sedgwick Radford, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Rhea was born January 29, 1937, in Arco, Idaho, to Daniel Baker Sedgwick and Jennie Elfreda Braithwaite Sedgwick. She grew up and attended school in Arco, graduating from Butte High School. She also attended Ricks College where she earned her Associates Degree.
On March 7, 1958, she married Daniel Jay Radford in Arco, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union was born four children, Jean, Laura, Lynn, and Dee. Rhea and Jay made their home in Ucon, where Rhea was a floor supervisor for Kingston Produce. She spent several years as the Girls Camp Director for her ward, and later served a service mission at the Idaho Falls LDS cannery with her husband. After retirement, she drove cars for Avis, where she made many dear friends.
She enjoyed spending time with her family in many ways, including playing golf, motorcycle riding, cross-country skiing, and spending time outdoors, especially time at the cabin.
Rhea is survived by her loving children: Jean (Dennis) Whitten, Laura (Tim) Sommers, Lynn Greenhalgh, and Dee (Beth) Radford, all of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Jay Radford; parents, Daniel and Jennie Sedgwick; all seven of her siblings, Carl, Pearl, Donald, Vonda, Robert, Leon, and Joel; and grandson, Michael.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Ucon Monument Ward, 10854 North 41 East, with Brady Orchard officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery immediately after the Saturday service.
Special thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice who helped care for Rhea during the last days of her life.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 1, 2019