Rheta was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, March 6, 1944, to Alvin Adam Sauer and Marjorie Dora Robison Sauer. She grew up in Lewisville, Idaho and attended Rigby High School. She married Warren Elliott Siglin on August 8, 1997 in Weber, Utah.



She worked as bookkeeper for Ford Johnson Oil Company, earned her Real Estate license, and retired as an IRS analyst. She loved her weekly game of cards, playing bingo at the Elk's Lodge and golfing. She had a passion for hand sewing and quilting with an exceptional eye for color and patterns. Her greatest treasure were her grandchildren and being involved in their various activities.



Rheta is survived by her daughter, Rhee (Mike) Lusk of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Ryan (Mariellen) Cherry of Haddam, CT; sister, Beverly Wilcox of Houston, TX; sister, Joan Geisler of Sarasota, FL; five granddaughters and two great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger Sauer.



Graveside services will be held at the Grant Central Cemetery, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home of Rigby.





