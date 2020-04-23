|
|
|
Richard Bacon, 77, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 after a short illness. Richard was born to Donald and Mary Bacon in Portland, Oregon. After his birth, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where his father passed away when Richard was a young child. His mother remarried a widower, Hal Shydler, and they blended their two families. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1956. Richard attended O.E. Bell Junior High and Idaho Falls High graduating in 1960. After high school, Richard joined the Army and was stationed in South Korea for two years. After his service, Richard attended Idaho State College, and San Jose State where he graduated with a degree in advertising. He had successful careers in advertising and the real estate.
Richard was an avid golfer and angler, and was also a great animal lover who adopted many dogs and cats. Richard is survived by his siblings Sandy Bacon, Karyn Tercy, and Mike, Tom, Mary Sue, and Dan Shydler, and by his beloved grandson, Jake Knight.
Through the years in Idaho Falls, Richard developed close friendships that lasted throughout his life time with Craig Lynch and Steve Carlson. They enjoyed numerous fishing expeditions to Belize, Costa Rico, Mexico, Idaho, Utah and the Grand Canyon. Richard requested Steve and Craig to spread his ashes in the Grand Canyon at Lees Ferry; one of his favorite fishing spots.
We will miss you dear friend. Until we meet again.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 23, 2020