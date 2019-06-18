Services Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary 4670 South Highland Dr Holladay , UT 84117 (801) 278-2801 Resources More Obituaries for Richard Coles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Coles

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Richard Coles was reunited with his Heavenly Father and awaiting family members on June 14, 2019 in his home in Lehi, UT.



He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 9, 1948, to Ray Flint, and Holly Evans Coles. He grew up in Idaho Falls and was an accomplished athlete, receiving a football scholarship to both Boise State and Ricks College. He was a talented and charismatic entertainer throughout his life. He had a popular band that traveled around to dances and performed frequently in Yellowstone Park, which brought him and many others joy and delight.



He also had a steadfast faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ, which was always demonstrated through both word and deed. Richard served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the British Southwest Mission for two years. He also participated in a study abroad program in Jerusalem, where he deepened his love and knowledge of the scriptures and learned the Hebrew language. He graduated from BYU with his future eternal companion and "Queen", Vicki Giles. They were married on April 20, 1974 in the Provo Utah Temple. After the births of their children, they settled their family in their beloved home of over 30 years in Holladay, Utah.



He was recognized as an accomplished businessman in the Salt Lake City area in all of the different endeavors he undertook. He cherished his time in the outdoors and especially enjoyed fly fishing and hunting. He served in the Salt Lake Temple as an ordinance worker for many years and had numerous experiences there which cemented in his heart and mind an eternal perspective that he freely shared with others.



He valued deeply his relationship with his three children and they all have heartwarming memories and feel honored to have had Richard as their father. He instilled in them the values of faith, hope and charity. He was always a source of support and understanding and demonstrated unconditional love for them all. He had a talent for tenderly showing love to his grandchildren, which they will always remember and cherish. He was a dedicated and loving caretaker to his wife Vicki and often expressed gratitude for the opportunity he had to take care of his eternal companion. Their love transcends this world.



He is survived by his wife Vicki Giles Coles, his children Holliann Gowers (Kevin), Richard Coles, Jr. (Brooke), and Spencer Coles (Andrea); his brothers, Bill and Brent Coles; his 9 grandchildren, Anya, Brielle, Bailey, Bridger, Brinlee, Rylee, Jameson, Stella and Sawyer.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Holly Coles; his sister, Bonnie Young, and two sons who died before birth, Flint and Hyrum Coles.



Services to honor Richard are as follows: Viewing, Friday, June 21, 2019 from 8-8 pm. Funeral, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Viewing before at 2 pm. Funeral Service at 3 pm. All services will take place at the Holladay 28th Chapel, 2625 Milo Way, Holladay, Utah 84117. More information will be available at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/richard-coles/



Interment: Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Funeral services under the direction of Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary.