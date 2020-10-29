Richard Leslie Crapo died at age 77, on October 28, 2020 in Salt Lake City from Alzheimer's disease.
Rich was born July 20, 1943, the second of five living sons born to Maurice and Vida (Stoddard) Crapo: George (Linda), Blair (Ann), Bruce (Patti), and David (Patsy), all from Parker, Idaho. A sister, Geraldine, died at birth.
Rich leaves behind a loving wife, Kathleen Davis Crapo, whom he married in 1969, when he traded in his blue sports car for a blue pickup to start a family and to partner with his four brothers in farming, ranching, and trucking.
Rich and Kathleen's family includes five children and nine grandchildren. Their children are Lance, Matt, Allison, Jocelyn, and Douglas. Lance lives in New York and Salt Lake City. Matt and wife Arlee Kunz Crapo live in Alexandria, VA, and have three children, Sara, Henry, and Kate. Allison and husband Jake Bassett live in the East Bay, CA, with two daughters, Claire and Elaine. Jocelyn and husband Tom Tillotson live in Salt Lake City with their children, Arne and Agnes. Douglas and wife Emily Brunt live in Salt Lake City with their daughters, Leo and Margot.
Rich loved farming. He and his brothers George, Blair, Bruce, and David raised potatoes, grain, and cattle. They also operated Crapo Trucking and the potato warehouse Sun-Glo. In the summer, Rich would check the crops, hammer in dams, troubleshoot pivots, or chat with neighbors or coworkers over a pickup bed. In the fall, he helped manage the family harvests - running for parts, moving equipment, supervising work crews, or teaching the next generation how to drive trucks and tractors. At other times of the year, Rich would hunker in his office, where he managed the business side of the farm.
He thought innovatively and creatively. He was an early adopter of the pivot-irrigation systems which changed farming practices throughout Parker and Egin and made farming in the area more practical and economical.
But Rich's business sense and his farming abilities were secondary to his true talent: building the relationships that made his and his family's business grow and thrive. Rich had a way of listening to others with an empathetic ear, he had the patience to pass on his knowledge and his insights to those ready to learn, and he helped develop close relationships with people around him. He became a trusted confidant to many and will be missed.
Rich valued his extended family and friends. He always met them for a game of golf in the summer, a ski slope in the winter, or a simple dinner and a game of cards. He enjoyed summer visits with his friend Terry Walker.
Rich enjoyed all kind of music, and you could often find him tapping his fingers along to any beat. Over the years he expressed his wish that he had learned to play the drums. On his 60th birthday, his kids bought him a used set of drums.
Rich was a curious person, and he prized and supported education. He graduated from Utah State University in business and accounting, skills that helped him develop the family business. He enjoyed discovering new ways of doing things, and he believed that science, education, and compassion could improve life for everyone.
Rich was generous, and believed that everyone deserved education, food, and health care. He voted for education bonds, donated to food banks, and made sure workers were cared for when they had health challenges.
He also believed everyone deserved an equal opportunity. When the Boy Scouts had a donation drive, he donated the same amount to Young Women's group.
Quiet and reserved, Rich listened more than he spoke and gave more than he received. He was patient, generous, funny, and kind. Rich was always ready with his pickup or tractor when a neighbor needed help or when a daughter's date got stuck in the snow. He leaves a legacy of children and family who try to model their lives on his hard work, selflessness, and hopefulness.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will not have a formal memorial service to pay respect to Rich's inspiring life. The family hopes to host a celebration of his life in 2021, where his friends and family can travel safely to express their love and goodbyes.
The family appreciates well wishes and offers of support and affection. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to one of Rich's favorite charities: your local food bank. Visit idahofoodbank.org
.