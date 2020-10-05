Richard "Rick" D Anderson, 76, of Shelley passed away October 2, 2020 with his wife and two children by his side.
Rick was born June 6, 1944 in Shelley to Ted and Irma Anderson. He was the youngest of four boys. In his younger years he worked a variety of jobs. He later decided to join the navy, instead of finishing high school.
After spending four years in the navy he returned home where he started long haul trucking. Later he began his life long career in road construction.
He was married to Nancy Renoux where they were blessed with two children, Clint and Jenny. They were later divorced.
A couple rough years of raising two kids on his own he found the love of his life. On November 12, 1982, he married Denise Rolfe Stears. She brought two wonderful kids, Gary and Jodi, to complete their family.
For many years of their marriage Rick worked out of town while Denise kept their home running smoothly. As the kids had all grown, a job opportunity came available to work as the Public Works Director for the city of Shelley.
Rick loved working for the city. If you drive through the city you can see all the amazing improvements he did. He worked 17 years for the city before retiring.
During retirement he enjoyed golfing, working in his yard and shop, restoring his old trucks and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Denise. His four children, Gary (Heidi) Stears, Clint Anderson, Jodi (Jim) Zolynski, and Jenny (Dustin) Park. One brother Roger Anderson. His grandchildren Tausha (Wes) Miller, Shae (Trevor) Peck, Wendy Stears, Shad (Carolina) Park, Jade (Celeste) Park, Kate Stears and Chantell Anderson. His three great-grandchildren Ace Peck, Zelie Miller and Trae Peck.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Irma Anderson. Two Brothers Ronald and Kent Anderson.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire ICU staff at East Idaho Regional Medical Center for the amazing care that was given to him for the time he was there.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley. Interment will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 and the US Navy Honor Guard.
