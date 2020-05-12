Or Copy this URL to Share

Dick received his education at St Bernard's Catholic School, and Blackfoot High School, graduating in 1953. He then attended Idaho State University on a boxing scholarship, where he served as team captain. He had fond memories of his boxing days, and he kept his ribbons and trophies proudly displayed at each place he lived. One semester, near the end of college, Dick sat out to help on the family farm and was promptly drafted into the Army. During his military service, Dick was stationed at Newport News, Virginia, and West Point, New York.



Upon his discharge from the Army, Dick returned to the family farm and soon followed his brothers into the ironwork trade. On December 5, 1961, he married Patricia Dockstader, of Idaho Falls. Dick and Patty settled in Blackfoot, where Dick worked locally, and throughout the Pacific Northwest. During their time in Blackfoot, they became proud parents, welcoming a son, Patrick, followed by a daughter, Carla. In the late 1960s, the family relocated to Boise for Dick's work. It was there that son, Rich, joined the family. In 1972 they made a final move to Idaho Falls, where Dick resided the rest of his life.



After a long career as an ironworker, in 1985 Dick took a new job at NRF, spending a decade at the Site before retiring in 1996. It was during retirement that his work ethic and desire to stay busy turned toward keeping an immaculate home and yard. Another of the talents Dick brought from the farm was an unmatched green thumb. Dick was always generous, happy to share his produce with family, friends, and anyone else that crossed his path. A task he enjoyed less was shoveling snow, but during the winter months, he would rise before dawn to shovel not only his driveway and walk, but also those of the neighbors on either side. Hoping to give their 80- year old father a break, his kids hired a snow service, but it was money wasted, as Dick always had his shoveling done before the crew arrived.



In retirement, Dick took up bowling and spent many happy years on a local league. Another of his favorite retirement activities was attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. He got such a kick out of hearing one of his grandson's names on the PA at a football game or reading his granddaughter's name on the honor roll. He was very proud of all his children and grandchildren, and no one could pay a visit to him without hearing about their latest accomplishments and being shown the newest photo in his gallery. In the past year, with the addition of a new great-granddaughter, Capri, and great-grandson, Gunner, his pride and photo collection expanded.



Dick died peacefully at his home at Fairwinds on April 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Rosario, sisters Espie Lacey and Dolores Hernandez, and brothers Marcel, Johnny, Joe, Pete, Toney, Savior, and Tommie. He is survived by sisters Marguerite Rieth, Mary Martin, Theresa Steinke, Esther Peterson and Angela Murray, brother Nick and children Pat and Mikelann, Carla and Mike and Rich and Joann, grandchildren Drew and Kenye Davenport, Danica and Gary Wilson, Tyler Hernandez, Sam Hernandez, and Sean Hernandez, and great-grandchildren Capri Davenport and Gunner Wilson.



Memorial services will be held later this summer, and burial will be at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to









