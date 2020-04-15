|
Richard J "Joe" Kennedy, 74 of Idaho Falls, passed away April 12, 2020, at his home. Joe was born August 12, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Junior Richard and Martha Christine Marzolf Kennedy. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Moab, Utah. He joined the U. S. Army in December 1963 and was honorably discharged in December 1966. On September 4, 1968, he married Carol Ann Saucerman in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with 4 children; Amy, Heather, Richard, and Bryan. They later divorced in 1983. He later met and married the love of his life J. Michelle Abbott on March 9, 1991. They formed a blended family and loved and enjoyed all the children and grandchildren. In Joe's younger years he worked as a salesman for various companies. He then worked in construction starting as a drywaller, then a carpenter, then a superintendent and worked his way up to a Project Manager. He worked for Hunter-Saucerman Construction Company, Ugaki and Associates Inc. and Northwest Technologies. He then started his own construction company, Rivers West Construction, in 200l. The company grew and was very successful and when he decided it was time to retire he turned the company over to his two sons, Richard and Bryan. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, street bikes, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He especially loved his time with the kids camping, fishing, and hunting. He spent every opening day of fishing season at the warm river, Idaho, where he had especially fond memories of fishing there with his father as a young boy. He enjoyed the annual snowmobiling week in Island Park at the family cabin on the I.P. Bills Island with his father-in-law and the other old geezers, as he loving called them. He also looked forward to the annual hunting camp at the family cabin as well with his brothers-in-law and close friends. Later in life, he enjoyed his home, working in his yard and growing his vegetable garden especially his fresh tomatoes. Joe was a dog lover and throughout his life, he had many 4 legged furry kids that he loved and they loved him. Joe lived by the highest code of integrity and honesty. He had a loving and giving heart and was a kind soul. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Joe took tremendous pride in everything he did. His eye for detail was unmatched. He was extremely generous to everyone, especially those close to him. His great sense of humor will always be remembered. There are just not enough words to describe what a truly amazing man Joe was. He will be dearly missed. Joe lived by a saying by Charles Swindoll called "ATTITUDE" - "The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts. It is more important than the past than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures than successes, than what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill. It will make or break a company . . . a church...a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day. We cannot change our past...we cannot change the fact that people will act in a certain way. We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the string we have, and that is our attitude...I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it. And so it is with you...we are in charge of our Attitudes." Joe is survived by his wife, Michelle Kennedy of Idaho Falls; daughter, Heather Kennedy of Idaho Falls; his sons Richard (Natalie) Kennedy and Bryan (Kim) Kennedy of Idaho Falls; step-son, Jason Davis of Kalispell, Montana; sister, Jeanette Hatch of Twin Falls, Idaho, and his grandchildren; Tori, Lizzi, Kylee Jo, Katie and Kyle (Rebecca). He also leaves behind his two sweet Aussiedoodles, Cooper and Gracie. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Kennedy; parents, Martha and Junior Richard; step-father, Charlie Chastain. In honoring Joe's wishes he will be cremated and there will not be funeral service. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering to remember and honor Joe's life will be held at a later date to be announced by his family. We would like to thank the staff of the Hospice of Eastern Idaho for the loving care they gave Joe in his final weeks of life as well as the support they gave to his family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joe's honor to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, 1810 Moran Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401 or to the Huntsman's Cancer Institute, 2000 Circle of Hope Drive #1950, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 15, 2020