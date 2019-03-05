Resources More Obituaries for Richard Miles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Miles

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Richard ( Ricky) Michael Miles son of Richard and Ilene Miles and son to his stepmother Shigeko Miles passed away on Feb 28, 2019 at the age of 71.



A native of Idaho he graduated from Idaho Falls High School class of 1967. During his teen years he worked at Hughes Chinchilla farm located in Shelley Idaho. Ricky attended Idaho State University Pocatello. He studied History and English. During that time he was employed by the university as a landscaper. Ricky moved to Marina, CA where he pursued a degree in Library Science. After graduation he accepted a Librarian position at the Naval Post Graduate School, Monterrey, CA. He later relocated to Crescent City CA. Where he became the Departmental Librarian at Pelican Bay State Prison for 16 yrs. Ricky was a long time resident of Crescent City a small coastal town in California.



He was an active participant in local politics. He enjoyed gardening and was instrumental in planting trees and roses in public parks. One of his garden's was dedicated in the memory of sailors lost at sea. Another in memory of fallen veterans. Richard was the eldest sibling to five sisters; Nancy Kelley, Madison AL. Pat Hall (Gene) Tucson AZ, Roxanne Long (Jim) Vinton, VA, Kelly Diakoku (Yoshi) San Francisco CA and Kathy Stimac, Mesa, AZ. In memory of Ricky and in lieu of flowers please contribute to The PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215