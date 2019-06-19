Resources More Obituaries for Richard Parsons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Parsons

Rick was born into the loving arms of his parents Rex A. and Shirley Marlow Parsons and older sister Marilyn Jo on March 30, 1946. Later he was joined by two brothers, William Terry Parsons, and Pat Marlow Parsons. He passed away following a massive heart attack and concussion on January 19, 2019.



As a child he enjoyed grabbing his siblings and buddies for daily bike rides to the freezing Blackfoot swimming pool, nightly games of Kick the Can in Parson's yard, and rushing home from school to watch the test pattern on TV until the first broadcast began.



He was often found riding a family go-kart in the summer; in the winter he would ride with his siblings all over Blackfoot's snow covered roads in a four seat "Santa styled sleigh" built by his dad and pulled by a shetland pony.



Rick graduated with the Blackfoot High School class of 1965 and immediately joined the US Army Reserve. He attended ISU, but his heart yearned to become a ceramic tile and marble mason with his dad in Parson's Tile Company. He was inducted as a journeyman into the Brick Layers, Masons, and Plasterers Union in the late 60's. In the late 80's he traveled to Las Vegas to work at high rise casinos; while there, he became the in-house tile and marble man at Caesar's Palace. He spent thirty years working his own business in Blackfoot as well as with his brother Pat when they got the bid on huge projects. His artistic talents became well appreciated by so many, that they would put their projects on hold for weeks because they knew Rick would design exactly what they wanted and bring it to fruition in a professional way.



He was kind, compassionate, nurturing, and loyal. Rick was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and the best friend a person would want. He enjoyed spending time with his family including Sunday dinners with his mom and siblings. His favorite place was his mother's home above Mackay where he and Pat along with his nephew David Petersen kept the place well maintained. The good times there included his only child, grandchildren, and great grandchildren where they would go four wheeling for miles, take saunas by the Big Lost River, and enjoy all 40 acres.



He is survived by: his daughter, Wendy Parsons Lowder (Bobby), four grandchildren, Angelica (Alex), Andrew (Marnia), Kevin (Destini), and Amy plus six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Parsons Baker, his sister Marilyn Parsons Petersen (Jerry), two brothers William Terry Parsons (Karla), and Pat Marlow Parsons. He was preceded in death by his father, Rex Parsons.



A graveside service will be conducted in the Grove City Cemetery at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life at the home of Jerry and Marilyn Petersen for everyone. Come and eat while sharing stories, adventures, and life's experiences honoring Richard "Rick" Adrian Parsons. Published in Post Register on June 19, 2019