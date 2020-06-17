Richard Vaughn Pedersen died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 81 in his home in American Fork, Utah, surrounded by his greatest treasure; his family.
Richard, or Dick as he was called by his family and close friends, was born on October 23, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to S. Eddie Pedersen and LaVera Hill Pedersen. His sister and only sibling, Connie, prayed for a little brother and in her words, From the very beginning, he was such a good boy, always obedient as he was growing up and a great friend and mentor to every little kid in the neighborhood. I can never remember my parents scolding him for anything although he confessed to his children that he once dropped a homemade bomb out of his bedroom window and blew up his mothers tulips.
The influence of a good bishop in his teenage years put him on the gospel path from which he never deviated. After serving a mission in Denmark for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he met his beautiful wife, Janice Margaret Soelberg, through his lifelong friend and mission companion, Terry Lee. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 21, 1963. Soon after, they moved to Portland, Oregon to begin dental school at Oregon Health Science University. After dental school, Richard served for two years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He continued his schooling at the University of Washington to specialize in orthodontics. In 1970, he and Janice and their young family returned to Idaho Falls to set up his practice. This was a career that he truly loved because of his association with his patients and his devoted employees. His greatest joy was his family. He and Janice were blessed (on most days) to be the parents of 11 children. He was Janices unfailing support and often came home from work, rolled up his sleeves, started vacuuming, and bathing the kids.
He was a man generous with his time and kindness to others. Particularly important to him were his opportunities to serve in church and in the community. After retirement, he and his wife served a mission in Cambodia where he was able to share his love of the gospel and dentistry with the people in Cambodia and Vietnam. Upon returning, he was called to serve as a Patriarch and a Temple Sealer. He left this life the same way he left a room; better than the way he found it. The same could be said of the lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife; his 11 children and their spouses: Michelle (Terry), Kristen (Jon), Lynette (Chad), Todd (Andie), Lara (MK), Stephanie (Todd), Blake (Chelsie), Chad (Angela), Nicole, Melissa (Josh), and Derek (Karrie); his 52 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and his sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Robert Stoneberg.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Highland City Cemetery in Highland, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Post Register on Jun. 17, 2020.