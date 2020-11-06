1/1
Richard Rider
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lyle Rider passed away, November 3, 2020 at his home in Rose surrounded by his family.

He was born May 9, 1940 in his home in Rose. He was the fourth child of John Ellis Rider and LaVon Adams Rider. He was raised on the family farm and spent his entire life there.

He attended school at Rose and Groveland elementary, Blackfoot Jr High, and graduated from Blackfoot High School.

On November 22, 1963 he married Sandra Capson. They had four children, Wendi, Kelly, Troy, and Julie.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was sealed to his wife in the Idaho Falls Temple.

He worked for various farmers in the area and also mowed the golf course for the City of Blackfoot.

He loved working on the farm and tending to the animals. He loved dogs, cats, and his horse, Cindy.

In 1972 he was diagnosed with Beckers Muscular Dystrophy, he was becoming weaker so he had to quit the farm life and he became one of the first stay-at-home Dads. He filled the position well and spent many hours at sporting events and dog shows.

He loved to drive and travel and so he was right at home being a constant chauffeur for his children.

He loved to go camping, spending all the time he could in the mountains. He enjoyed family reunions, Christmas gatherings, parties in his yard, and outings with anyone that would let him go.

He took pride in taking care of his lawn, he loved the walks he took with his dog around the neighborhood, and time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved them dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra of 56 years; children, Wendi Lamb (Dale), Kelly Rider (Shane Atwood), Troy Rider, and Julie Rider (Shaun) all of Blackfoot; nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ellis and LaVon Adams Rider; two brothers, Blaine Ellis, and Gary Lott Rider; sister, Marje Palmer and her husband, Jack; his in-laws, Delbert and Lucille Capson; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Capson, and Othea Toland and her husband, Dwayne; and brothers-in-law, Calvin Capson and Jess Seward.

The family would like to thank Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice, and his wonderful caretakers for the care and love they gave him.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved