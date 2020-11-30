Richard Joseph Rubright, son of Roy and Josephine Rubright passed away on November 25, 2020 in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky. Richard was born January 25, 1931 in Hammond Indiana, He was the youngest brother to Robert and Kent. He Attended Purdue University where he earned his degree in Landscape Architecture, and was an avid fan of the Norte Dame Fighting Irish. Richard served in the US army and achieved the rank of Sargent and was honorably discharged. Richard married his teen sweetheart Mary George Rotas on June 9th, 1951 and stayed married until her death in 2001. They have four surviving children, Kimberly Ann, Michael Knute, Constance and Robert and Tragically lost three to miscarriage. The family moved to Idaho falls Idaho, where Richard worked for the Highway Department until he and Mary moved to California. Upon Retiring, he and Mary moved to Mammoth Cave, Kentucky. Richard and Mary Love to travel, frequently visiting Europe where they lived for a few years of there lives together in Germany while he served in the Army. He was a master wood worker building custom cabinetry, and furniture. While in Idaho he partook with his loving family in many sportsman activities, such as hunting, fishing, boating, and skiing. Richard is survived by his four children, and grandchildren. Matthew, Patrick, Sedona, Jeff, and many great grandchildren and preceded in death by his parents, brother, wife, first grandchild Nicholas and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The American Cancer Society
and Animal Shelters.